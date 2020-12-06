Sun. Dec 6th, 2020
Gaming

Bandai Namco released a new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, The game gets a new character Kin’emon

Bymanmohan

Dec 6, 2020 , ,
One Piece-Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: Kaizoku Musou is a collection of action video games that has seen enough success to make it till the fourth release. One Piece: Pirate Warriors (in English) is a manga-based video game like many others but what makes it different is its crazy fanbase. It has sold about 4 million copies and still counting.

One Piece-Pirate Warriors 4Platforms it has been used over

  • PlayStation 3
  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation Vita
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Microsoft Windows
  • Xbox One

Release date:

The game is published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the developer is Omega Force. One Piece: Pirate Warriors was released on the 27th of March this year. It is available on PS4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. Recently Bandai Namco released a new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The trailer has scenes of Kin’emon DLC characters in action. The trailer is catchy enough to lure new customers in, let alone the regular users. Kin’emon is a new character that will be introduced in the game.

Description Of Kin’emon

  • Kin’emon is from Wano Country and
  • He is a Samurai.
  • He uses Foxfire techniques while fighting i.e, he can control fire.
  • He has a son named Momonosuke and Kin’emon is out to find him.
  • While being in the company of pirates, he has started to hate them
  • He uses Devil Fruit Power or “Sorcery” in his own terms to create new clothes.

He is a tall man with a toned body, a Japanese Robe (half pink, half black, and white stripes), sharp facial features, and his hair is tied up neatly. According to Bandai Namco, Kin’emon will appear as a DLC and he will be featured along with Okiku and another new character whose qualities and looks aren’t revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Entergram 30 minutes of gameplay out for Kaleidoscope of Phantom

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

Related Post

Gaming

Entergram 30 minutes of gameplay out for Kaleidoscope of Phantom Prison

Nov 9, 2020 manmohan
Gaming

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown-25th Anniversary DLC: U.S. Original Aircraft Series New Features

Oct 28, 2020 manmohan
Gaming

Gears 5 will add New Game+ and an identity swap for Marcus- Developers

Oct 26, 2020 manmohan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Gaming

Bandai Namco released a new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, The game gets a new character Kin’emon

Dec 6, 2020 manmohan
TECH

China’s accepted TENAA credential, the listing also included the Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1335

Dec 6, 2020 manmohan
News

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright into a mystery mission after leaving Vanderpump Rules?

Dec 5, 2020 manmohan
News

Yeol Romero will not be fighting for UFC from now on, left on his contract

Dec 5, 2020 manmohan