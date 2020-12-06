One Piece: Kaizoku Musou is a collection of action video games that has seen enough success to make it till the fourth release. One Piece: Pirate Warriors (in English) is a manga-based video game like many others but what makes it different is its crazy fanbase. It has sold about 4 million copies and still counting.
Platforms it has been used over
- PlayStation 3
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation Vita
- Nintendo Switch
- Microsoft Windows
- Xbox One
Release date:
The game is published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the developer is Omega Force. One Piece: Pirate Warriors was released on the 27th of March this year. It is available on PS4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. Recently Bandai Namco released a new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The trailer has scenes of Kin’emon DLC characters in action. The trailer is catchy enough to lure new customers in, let alone the regular users. Kin’emon is a new character that will be introduced in the game.
Description Of Kin’emon
- Kin’emon is from Wano Country and
- He is a Samurai.
- He uses Foxfire techniques while fighting i.e, he can control fire.
- He has a son named Momonosuke and Kin’emon is out to find him.
- While being in the company of pirates, he has started to hate them
- He uses Devil Fruit Power or “Sorcery” in his own terms to create new clothes.
He is a tall man with a toned body, a Japanese Robe (half pink, half black, and white stripes), sharp facial features, and his hair is tied up neatly. According to Bandai Namco, Kin’emon will appear as a DLC and he will be featured along with Okiku and another new character whose qualities and looks aren’t revealed yet.
