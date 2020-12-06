One Piece: Kaizoku Musou is a collection of action video games that has seen enough success to make it till the fourth release. One Piece: Pirate Warriors (in English) is a manga-based video game like many others but what makes it different is its crazy fanbase. It has sold about 4 million copies and still counting.

Platforms it has been used over

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation Vita

Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Windows

Xbox One

Release date:

The game is published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and the developer is Omega Force. One Piece: Pirate Warriors was released on the 27th of March this year. It is available on PS4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. Recently Bandai Namco released a new trailer of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The trailer has scenes of Kin’emon DLC characters in action. The trailer is catchy enough to lure new customers in, let alone the regular users. Kin’emon is a new character that will be introduced in the game.

Description Of Kin’emon

Kin’emon is from Wano Country and

He is a Samurai.

He uses Foxfire techniques while fighting i.e, he can control fire.

He has a son named Momonosuke and Kin’emon is out to find him.

While being in the company of pirates, he has started to hate them

He uses Devil Fruit Power or “Sorcery” in his own terms to create new clothes.

He is a tall man with a toned body, a Japanese Robe (half pink, half black, and white stripes), sharp facial features, and his hair is tied up neatly. According to Bandai Namco, Kin’emon will appear as a DLC and he will be featured along with Okiku and another new character whose qualities and looks aren’t revealed yet.

