Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol to fight against the ceremony of counting electoral votes that will certify Joe Biden as the President. The Capitol is now secured but four people are dead, which includes a woman who was shot.

The riot between the police and the protestors

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, hundreds of Trump protestors gathered around the Capitol and pushed through the barrier around it, where they fought with officers in full gear, called them traitors for doing their job. The police, after about 90 minutes of riot, stated that demonstrators were already inside the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked for security and evacuation. Soon after this, the floor was evacuated by the police. Vice President Mike Pence was also asked to evacuate his chamber. An armed fight also took place on the outside at around 3 p.m., and the police had to draw guns at the breachers.

Several Civilians and Police were injured

A woman who is yet to be identified was shot in the chest, the Police have confirmed to the media. In other news, two adult males also were injured and taken to the hospital where they died.

Multiple officers were also injured while doing their duty. Smoke grenades were used inside the building to evacuate. Several windows have been broken. The police worked to secure the second floor of the Capitol first. Officers were seen pushing rioters back to Capitol grounds at around 5:30 p.m. though it is not known whether anyone has been taken to custody.

The police ensured security by the end of the day

It took roughly until 5:40 p.m. for the buildings to be secure. This was the first time that the Capitol has been breached since the British attacked and burned the building in 1814. The scene was met and managed by less police force than many of the Black Lives Matter protests. Joe Biden has said that even after their efforts, the protestors could not win, and the Capitol remains a house of People. I