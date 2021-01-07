The results of the Presidential Election of 2020 are set to be ratified today in Washington. Many newly elected Senators, including Senator Roger Marshall, Kansas are said to go against the Electoral College Certification process.

The Reason behind objecting to the process

The Senator has said that he has put a lot of time in contemplating his decision. Marshall has said in an interview that he owes it to the people of Kansas, to the people of the country to make sure that they have a safe and secure election system. He plans to object to the results, even though the wishes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are different.

Senator Marshall is not satisfied with the court’s Verdict

When a news reporter asked Marshall about why he was continuing the fight, he said that he did not think that the court heard the case and all the facts. However, Senator Mitt Romney disagrees. He has publicly issued a statement saying that the power to reject electors is reserved for extreme and unusual circumstances and the current scenario doesn’t call for it.

Senator Marshall has asked for prayers for leaders, for the people who have the courage to stand up and do the right thing. Marshall is among the twelve senators who plan to object to the vote results. However, their objections will not change the certification of Joe Biden as the President, it will only delay it.