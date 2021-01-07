Australia vs India, Day 1- Rain stops play after Siraj sends back David Warner

Australia has been 90 3 for one at tea on Day 1 of the third Test

Play resumed because the sun shone brightly after a 4-hour rain interruption at the whole day of the in shape. Groundsmen at the Sydney Cricket Ground worked relentlessly, in conjunction with the use of a blower to go with the high-quality-sopper, to get the floor prepared for resumption at three p.m. local time.

The scheduled close of play has been prolonged to 6.30 p.m. With more half of-hour permitted to make sure minimal overs. India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed the returning David Warner to transport away Australia at 21 for one in advance. The inclement climate stopped play slightly seven overs into the number one day’s movement. Siraj despatched all over again, Warner (5) while he had the seasoned opener caught within the once more of with the beneficial useful resource of manner of Cheteshwar Pujara on the beginning slip within the fourth over, giving India their first soar ahead in advance than the heavens spread out.

The home employer batted pleasant 7.1 overs while a play comes to be interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground

At the damage, debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne had been batting on 14 and a pair of, respectively. The gamers ran off the arena as a bath arrived from nowhere, forcing the groundsmen to cowl the pitch similar to the square.

Making a skip lower again after an extended harm layoff, Warner showed depth within the first few overs but was carried away with it as he chased a significant Siraj delivery. Barring a couple of uncomfortable moments in the shorter balls’ direction, Pucovski has regarded sturdy in the center. Earlier, Australia obtained the toss and opted to bat in the 1/3 and penultimate in the four-in shape collection form.

Rohit Sharma repeatedly to the Indian playing XI in Mayank Agarwal, on the equal time as pacer Navdeep Saini, has emerged as exceeded a Test debut, changing an injured Umesh Yadav.

For Australia, Warner came over again into the group with Pucovski making his debut at Travis Head’s fee

The series is tied at 1-1.

Brief rankings

Australia 93/1 in 31 overs

Teams

India-

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane ©

Hanuma Vihari

Rishabh Pant (w)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Navdeep Saini

Australia-

David Warner

Will Pucovski

Marnus Labuschagne

Steven Smith

Matthew Wade

Cameron Green

