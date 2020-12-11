Dragon ball super chapter 67 is soon to be free on your smartphone, Release Date, plot and cast

Dragon ball super For the past three decades, the adventures-fantasy Dragon Ball Super is one of the most unforgettable Mangas among the anime fanatics. The manga is illustrated by Toyatarou, with storytelling and editing done by Toriyama. The manga got famous after being serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Manga magazine V jump in June 2015. Subsequently, in 2017, the manga got its English version for fans all around the world. The manga is made up of 14 volumes.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 67 Release date?

The previous chapter of the Dragon Ball Super got its release on 20th November 2020. To unravel chapter 66’s cliffhangers, fans are eagerly awaiting Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. So the question is when can we expect the latest chapter? Well, in that case, it was announced by the official authority that fans can start reading the new chapter starting from 20th December 2020. Moreover, they have inferred a few sources to read the chapters such as MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media.

Dragon Ball Super Plot

The previous chapter named “Planet Eater Moro” directed at the recovery of fighters from their battle against Moro and his astonishing comeback. Goku’s curse by Vegeta for falling again and putting others in harm. Furthermore, it displayed the inhabitants of the planet starting to lose their energy as Moro reveals that he is the owner of Earth’s energy.

So holding on to the chapter 66 plot, we can predict that the forthcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super includes the sacrifices made by Merus, Goku’s ally with Merus to fight Moro, the meeting of Grand Priest, Beerus, and Whis with Angel’s actions.

Dragon Ball Super Characters

Goku

Vegeta

Gohan

Zamasu

Beerus

Bulma

Whis

Goten

Vados

Shenron

Gogeta

Bardock

Krillin

Marron

Young Gal

Magetta and other noteworthy characters.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 67 latest updates

For fans all around the globe, it was announced that readers can check out Dragon Ball Super chapter 67 with the specified time given below:

Pacific time: 9 AM on 20th December 2020

Central time: 11 AM on 20th December 2020

Eastern time: Noon on 20th December 2020

British time: 5 PM on 20th December 2020