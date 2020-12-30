Thu. Dec 31st, 2020
Blackview BL6000 Pro launched amazing Rugged smartphone with high quality camera and features

Dec 30, 2020
Blackview was designed and put into a present form by an enterprise whose name is David Xu. He was a businessman who besides aiming his energy at profits also believed that technology should be accessible and shouldn’t cost much. Every customer of every electronic gadget should have an opportunity to use new digital designs and don’t have to spend excessively.

According to the manufacturing company, Blackview takes it upon itself that people get the best user experience. They make their products keeping high quality in mind. They claim that the feedback they collect is not just for the keepsake but for self-reflection. They pay the utmost heed to the suggestions and criticism they receive. The company manufactures Rugged smartphones and has its markets all over the world. It touches more than 60 countries. The company also holds events like basketball and swimming competitions to make work-life less hectic and less stressful.

ALSO READ : Lumiford XP 70 wireless earphones launched in India- Price, features and more

Blackview BL6000 Pro Products

  • BV9100
  • BV6100
  • BV5500
  • BV9000 Pro
  • BV8000 Pro
  • A10
  • A7
  • A7 Pro
  • A20
  • A20 Pro
  • BV9600
  • BV9700
  • And more

Recently Blackview launched BL6000 Pro 5G. It’s yet another rugged smartphone for the users who wish to hold high quality handsets.

Blackview BL6000 Pro Pro 5G specification

  • It is highly durable
  • It has Military Certificate MIL-STD-810G
  • Water proof. The smartphone can stand well upto 1.5 metre for 30 minutes
  • Metallic body
  • Battery designed such that it can withstand cold temperatures
  • Camera: Sony IMX582
  • Powered by: MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip
  • RAM 8 GB
  • ROM 256 GB
  • Battery: 5280mAh
  • Operating System: Android 10
  • It can support all bands 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Blackview BL6000 Pro Price

Original Price: nearly 700 US Dollars. This smartphone is being sold on sale for the new year and holiday season. The sale price for the rugged smartphone is 400 US Dollars.

