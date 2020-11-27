Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G Specs And Features

Redmi Note 9 and its widespread popularity led to the release of some more variants in the Redmi 9 series. Where india has Redmi Note 9, the company has launched three new additions in the series in neighboring country China. Xiaomi has upgraded Redmi note 9 in the form of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Among the list of new releases we can see:
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 9 in 4G model
Features and Specs of Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Punch Hole Display
- 67 inch full HD+ display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Circular quad camera module at the back
- 108 megapixel primary sensor
- 2 megapixel macro sensor
- 13 megapixel ultra wide angle lens
- 2 megapixel depth sensor
- Front Selfie Camera : 16-megapixel
- 4,820mAh battery which can support 33W charging
- Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750 processor is used to power it 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage
Specs and Features of Redmi Note 9 5G
- 53 inch full HD+ display
- Redmi Note 9 5G features MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor
- 5,000mAh battery with the support for 18W charging
- Triple camera adjustment at the back
- 48 megapixel primary sensor
- 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens
- 2 megapixel depth sensor
- 13 MP front selfie camera
Specifications and Features of Redmi Note 9 (4G model)
- Smartphone has 6.53 inch display
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- 6,000mAh battery (biggest among the three newly released smartphones)
- Battery offers 18W fast charging support
- Triple camera setup at the back with a a wide angle lens and depth sensor
- 48 MP primary sensor
Price
- Redmi Note 9 has three varieties on the basis of storage and its starting price is approximately ₹14,600
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has three variants and its starting price is ₹18,000 approx.
- Redmi Note 9 4G has four variants and it’s starting price is ₹11,300 approximately.
