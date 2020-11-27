Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G Specs And Features

Fri. Nov 27th, 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Redmi Note 9 and its widespread popularity led to the release of some more variants in the Redmi 9 series. Where india has Redmi Note 9, the company has launched three new additions in the series in neighboring country China. Xiaomi has upgraded Redmi note 9 in the form of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Among the list of new releases we can see:

  • Redmi Note 9 5G
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 9 in 4G model

Features and Specs of Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Punch Hole Display
  • 67 inch full HD+ display
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Circular quad camera module at the back
  • 108 megapixel primary sensor
  • 2 megapixel macro sensor
  • 13 megapixel ultra wide angle lens
  • 2 megapixel depth sensor
  • Front Selfie Camera : 16-megapixel
  • 4,820mAh battery which can support 33W charging
  • Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 12
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750 processor is used to power it 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9Specs and Features of Redmi Note 9 5G

  • 53 inch full HD+ display
  • Redmi Note 9 5G features MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor
  • 5,000mAh battery with the support for 18W charging
  • Triple camera adjustment at the back
  • 48 megapixel primary sensor
  • 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens
  • 2 megapixel depth sensor
  • 13 MP front selfie camera

Specifications and Features of Redmi Note 9 (4G model)

  • Smartphone has 6.53 inch display
  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • 6,000mAh battery (biggest among the three newly released smartphones)
  • Battery offers 18W fast charging support
  • Triple camera setup at the back with a a wide angle lens and depth sensor
  • 48 MP primary sensor

Price

  • Redmi Note 9 has three varieties on the basis of storage and its starting price is approximately ₹14,600
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has three variants and its starting price is ₹18,000 approx.
  • Redmi Note 9 4G has four variants and it’s starting price is ₹11,300 approximately.

