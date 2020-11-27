Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G Specs And Features

Redmi Note 9 and its widespread popularity led to the release of some more variants in the Redmi 9 series. Where india has Redmi Note 9, the company has launched three new additions in the series in neighboring country China. Xiaomi has upgraded Redmi note 9 in the form of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Among the list of new releases we can see:

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 in 4G model

Features and Specs of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Punch Hole Display

67 inch full HD+ display

120Hz refresh rate

Circular quad camera module at the back

108 megapixel primary sensor

2 megapixel macro sensor

13 megapixel ultra wide angle lens

2 megapixel depth sensor

Front Selfie Camera : 16-megapixel

4,820mAh battery which can support 33W charging

Operating System: Android 10 with MIUI 12

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750 processor is used to power it 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage

Specs and Features of Redmi Note 9 5G

53 inch full HD+ display

Redmi Note 9 5G features MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor

5,000mAh battery with the support for 18W charging

Triple camera adjustment at the back

48 megapixel primary sensor

8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens

2 megapixel depth sensor

13 MP front selfie camera

Specifications and Features of Redmi Note 9 (4G model)

Smartphone has 6.53 inch display

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

8GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

6,000mAh battery (biggest among the three newly released smartphones)

Battery offers 18W fast charging support

Triple camera setup at the back with a a wide angle lens and depth sensor

48 MP primary sensor

Price

Redmi Note 9 has three varieties on the basis of storage and its starting price is approximately ₹14,600

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has three variants and its starting price is ₹18,000 approx.

Redmi Note 9 4G has four variants and it’s starting price is ₹11,300 approximately.

