Tecno POVA will hit Indian market soon, about to launch its new device massive 6000mAH battery

Recently the firm Tecno has officiated its production in India starting from December 4th of 2020. They came up with the launch on Twitter, saying “Get Ready to feel the power with the mighty Helio 8GB processor fueling POVA by TECHNO! Unleashing the beast on 4th December 2020! Check it out now on Flipkart”

Tecno smartphone release date in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Tecno Mobile has recently indicated its smart move on releasing new gaming smartphones under the name POVA in India and will be available on Flipkart starting on the 4th of December 2020 at exactly midnight.

So gamers, as well as tech addicts, can expect this smartphone for various purposes as they include amazing specs and key features:

Tecno POVA smartphone specs

The operating system of POVA: It is customized with HiOS 7.0, which is based on the Android 10 OS.

Powered with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC chipset.

Display: 6.8 inches hole-punch display along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Storage capacity: 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Camera: It has a quad rear camera facility with a 13MP F/1.85 aperture primary sensor, a 2MP de[th sensor, a 2MP macro sensor for ultrawide, and a 0.3 MP lowlight AI sensor along with a powerful flashlight.

The specialty of this gaming smartphone is its rear panel as it is made with stylish multilayer graphite and thermal conductive gel. This facility is introduced in a manner to reduce the heating effect and energy loss while playing as well as charging.

ALSO READ : Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G Specs And

Tecno POVA specification

Battery: 6000mAH Lithium polymer battery along with the support of 18W dual IC flash charging. From the overall perspective, the POVA smartphone has good battery life.

The POVA smartphone is estimated to be weighed at around 185 grams or 0.2 Kg with a length of 171.2 mm, breadth of 77.57mm, and a thickness of 9.4mm.

The price of the POVA smartphone in India is not officially revealed, but as per the products’ rates in other countries, experts can seek the smartphone for around 10,000 INR.