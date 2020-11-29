Wings Lifestyle Finally Releases The Wings Elevate Neckband Earphones In India

Wings Lifestyle has finally launched its brand new Bluetooth neckband earphones, named the Wings Elevate. The eye-catching aspects of these earphones. Are the water-proof build, the 10 hours of battery life, presence of Bluetooth 5.0 and a lot more interesting features of the sort. Wings Lifestyle is a soundwear brand which deals with the designing of fashionable audio gear. They work on quality checks, premium designs, and makes sure to deliver a seamless performance with their many famed products, such as the True Wireless Earbuds, named as Wings Slay, Wings Techno, Powerpods, etc. The Wings Elevate is also amongst one of the most recently released products by Wings Lifestyle.

Wings Elevate Updated Characteristics and New Fancy Features

The Wings Elevate is adjourned with a silicone neckband which feels quite comfortable and has a soft texture which doesn’t irritate the neck. The wireless earphones come with dual pairing features, where two devices can be connected at the same time, which allows us to switch between music and video conferences on the laptop and attend calls on our connected phone quite effortlessly. On the hardware front showcase, the Wings Elevate is equipped with a fast-charging battery, with the company claims that the neckband is undoubtedly capable of offering 4 hours of playtime, which equals to a total of 10 hours of playtime. The part under the hood comes with 10mm neodymium drivers. It has a very solid build and the sound capacity will provide a rich bass and crisp trebles, with lively surroundings, as mentioned by the company. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 offers a full-on stable connection within a range of up to 10 meters. The retail box contains products such as 1 charging cable, 3 sets of ear tips, 1 user manual along with the much expected neckband earphones. It comes in Teal, Grey and Black colors.

Wings Elevate Price and Affordability

In India, the Wings Elevate is priced at Rs.1,399. It will be available for sale through Amazon India and can also be found in outside offline retail shops, as announced by the company themselves. Since released just recently, the shipping time is most likely expected to take a duration say, a week’s time at the minimum.

