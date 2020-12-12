Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S advertised launch by Realme, Know Specs and Features

Smartwatches are one of the most anticipated gadgets, that help us, humans, to be accurate and timid. With the advent development of technology, these watches have grown very smarter. Today we have spotted a brand new watch for you, whose features and specifications are just marvelous. It seems that Realme is all ready to introduce two additional smartwatches to its consumers in India after releasing smartphones, smart TVs, a smartwatch, and a few other products. The company has already advertised the nation’s launch of the Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S.

Realme Watch S, Watch S pro To be launched in India

Realme Watch S Pro previews shared by the company and its CEO, Madhav Sheth, of India and Europe, confirm that now the watch will soon be released in India. It is supposed to be coming with the Realme Watch S. Several of the company’s teaser trailers shared on Social media and Sheth shows the Realme Watch S Pro, along with the Realme Watch S, which is anticipated to be a secondary watch.

Realme Watch S Pro features and specs

At the IFA 2020 trade show back in September this year the Realme Watch S Pro was unveiled. It has been said that the gadget would just go on sale later during the year. There has been an AMOLED screen and a round dial on the Realme Watch S Pro. According to an FCC description, a 1.39-inch touch AMOLED display as well as the ability to determine step counts, calories burned, distance walked, and more will appear with the Realme smartwatch. A Realme CEO Madhav Sheth tweet gives us an insight into the Realme Watch S Pro, which he says would be the first luxurious and high-end smartwatch” for the brand. Another Sheth tweet shows a bunch of prototypes that the company considers for the Realme Watch S Pro .

Realme watch S features and specs

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch circular, auto-brightness display with 360×360 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The Watch S has 16 sports modes, a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring, and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring.

Price and availability

The Realme Watch S, which was introduced last month in Pakistan at PKR 14,999 (approximately Rs. 7,000), is often expected to debut alongside the Realme Watch S Pro in India. In Europe as well, Realme Watch S is all set to be released. ALSO READ: Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch launched with premium quality and exciting features