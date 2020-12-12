Alice In Borderland 2 The Original Show’s Sequel Really Is Happening, Release Date, Cast, Plot

Alice In Borderland 2 : Japanese Director Shinsuke Sato sure is popular in his country’s entertainment industry for coming up with the direction of a lot of live and action films and has also been dedicated when it comes to manga and anime. Anime such as I Am Hero, Bleach, and Kingdom were his past projects. “Alice in Borderland” is one of Sato’s most recent works. Almost all his films are rare masterpieces of science fiction, thriller, and fantasy. “Alice in Borderland” is originally based on a manga writer by Haro Also, with 18 volumes and 87 total chapters, which is much-loved by the majority of Japan. The first season of the series is available on Netflix, the online streaming giant. Coming with powerful action sequences, impacting action scenes, and strong visual effects, Alice In Borderland season 1 had a very successful debut. With suspicion about the slim possibilities of season 2’s occurrence, it seems that it really is happening.

Alice In Borderland Release Date

With excess manga content, there is enough material for a second season of the hit series and it is confirmed to release sometime either during December 2021 or during Fall 2021, with regard to the first season’s schedule. The series did go into production this year and in spite of the pandemic holding it back, the first season was released on December 10, 2020. The second season- as of now- has not been renewed or been signaled the green light by Netflix, but rest assured, it won’t take long for the release anyway.

Alice In Borderland Plot and Overall Cast Members

The tale revolves around three friends, who happen to find themselves in a parallel universe of Tokyo. The main protagonists consist of the tritagonists Ryohei Arisu, a troublemaking, hardcore video gamer, Daichiki Karube, and Chota Segawa, friends of Arisu. They come across a beautiful, lonely, and mysterious woman called Yuzuha Usagi, who is trying to find her path in the universe. These friends are forced to take part in fatal games ignorer to survive the attacks on them and their loved ones, resulting in deathly consequences. The plot is in itself a deadly one in the literal sense, as a majority of characters end up dead during the initial stage of their entry into the story, or by losing their lives by the end of the season, which is a similar key feature of the story of “Attack On Titan” (Shingeki No Kyojin), another famous dark fantasy horror anime based off a manga. Coming to the cast of the series, the lead tritagonists will obviously be present, but the characters that decided in the first season will not reappear in the second one. The cast goes as follows

Keto Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu

Yûki Morinaga as Chota Segawa

Keita Machida as Daichiki Karube

Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi

Aya Asahina as Kuina

Ayame Misaki as Shibuki

Shô Aoyagi as Agni

Riisa Naka as Mira

Yûtarô Watanabe as Tatta

Mizuki Yoshida as Asahi

Ayaka Miyoshi as An

Dôri Sakurada as Niragi

Tsuyoshi Abe as Kuzuryu

Nijirô Murakami as Cheshire

Nobuaki Kaneko as Hatter

Shuntarô Yanagi as Last Boss

Featuring 8 episodes in the first season of “Alice In Borderland”, with each episode being 41 minutes long approximately, we can expect the same number of episodes for the second season too.