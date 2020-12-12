Sat. Dec 12th, 2020
TECH

Alice In Borderland 2 The Original Show’s Sequel Really Is Happening, Release Date, Cast, Plot

Bymanmohan

Dec 12, 2020
alice

Alice In Borderland 2 : Japanese Director Shinsuke Sato sure is popular in his country’s entertainment industry for coming up with the direction of a lot of live and action films and has also been dedicated when it comes to manga and anime. Anime such as I Am Hero, Bleach, and Kingdom were his past projects. “Alice in Borderland” is one of Sato’s most recent works. Almost all his films are rare masterpieces of science fiction, thriller, and fantasy. “Alice in Borderland” is originally based on a manga writer by Haro Also, with 18 volumes and 87 total chapters, which is much-loved by the majority of Japan. The first season of the series is available on Netflix, the online streaming giant. Coming with powerful action sequences, impacting action scenes, and strong visual effects, Alice In Borderland season 1 had a very successful debut. With suspicion about the slim possibilities of season 2’s occurrence, it seems that it really is happening.

Alice In Borderland 2

Alice In Borderland Release Date

With excess manga content, there is enough material for a second season of the hit series and it is confirmed to release sometime either during December 2021 or during Fall 2021, with regard to the first season’s schedule. The series did go into production this year and in spite of the pandemic holding it back, the first season was released on December 10, 2020. The second season- as of now- has not been renewed or been signaled the green light by Netflix, but rest assured, it won’t take long for the release anyway.

Alice In Borderland Plot and Overall Cast Members

The tale revolves around three friends, who happen to find themselves in a parallel universe of Tokyo. The main protagonists consist of the tritagonists Ryohei Arisu, a troublemaking, hardcore video gamer, Daichiki Karube, and Chota Segawa, friends of Arisu. They come across a beautiful, lonely, and mysterious woman called Yuzuha Usagi, who is trying to find her path in the universe. These friends are forced to take part in fatal games ignorer to survive the attacks on them and their loved ones, resulting in deathly consequences. The plot is in itself a deadly one in the literal sense, as a majority of characters end up dead during the initial stage of their entry into the story, or by losing their lives by the end of the season, which is a similar key feature of the story of “Attack On Titan” (Shingeki No Kyojin), another famous dark fantasy horror anime based off a manga. Coming to the cast of the series, the lead tritagonists will obviously be present, but the characters that decided in the first season will not reappear in the second one. The cast goes as follows

ALSO READ : Dragon ball super chapter 67 is soon to be free on your smartphone, Release

  • Keto Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu
  • Yûki Morinaga as Chota Segawa
  • Keita Machida as Daichiki Karube
  • Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi
  • Aya Asahina as Kuina
  • Ayame Misaki as Shibuki
  • Shô Aoyagi as Agni
  • Riisa Naka as Mira
  • Yûtarô Watanabe as Tatta
  • Mizuki Yoshida as Asahi
  • Ayaka Miyoshi as An
  • Dôri Sakurada as Niragi
  • Tsuyoshi Abe as Kuzuryu
  • Nijirô Murakami as Cheshire
  • Nobuaki Kaneko as Hatter
  • Shuntarô Yanagi as Last Boss

Featuring 8 episodes in the first season of “Alice In Borderland”, with each episode being 41 minutes long approximately, we can expect the same number of episodes for the second season too.

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

Related Post

TECH

Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S advertised launch by Realme, Know Specs and Features

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch launched with premium quality and exciting features

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Redmi Smart TV MAX 98-inch to debut offline , Check out the amazing features

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

News

SEAL Team ,Will Jason Back get back in the Fight, Release Date, Plot, Cast

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Alice In Borderland 2 The Original Show’s Sequel Really Is Happening, Release Date, Cast, Plot

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
News

Nikita Mazepin Viral Video, woman defends F1 driver after abhorrent grope

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
News

India vs Australia Test Series Practice Match Highlights and Scores

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan