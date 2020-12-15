Nokia C1 Plus Release date, Specification, Price, Features All the Details

Nokia C1 Plus had launched in European market. Head Mounted Display Global Company that has claimed the new device which is happens to be the most affordable 4G smart phone from the handset in maker. This the current Nokia C series the portfolio of Nokia C1, Nokia C2 and the Nokia C3 is the recent release. The new Nokia C1 Plus has falls between the Nokia C1 and the C2 models in the lineup.

Releasing date of the model

Nokia C1 Plus smart phone was launched on 14th December 2020. The phone comes with an advance feature of 5.45 inch touch screen display and it is aspect at the ratio of 18:9. Nokia C1 Plus is with quad core processor. It is to be with 1GB of RAM. The Nokia C1 Plus is now with Go Edition. Hope that the releasing date will be officially announced soon.

Nokia C1 Plus Specs

This smart phone has some special features like the screen size is 5.45 inches, It is a quad core processor, it has a 1 GB RAM , 5 MP of front camera, the rear camera is of 5 MP, the storage consist of 16 GB, It has a Android 10 as OS. The battery capacity is of 2500mAh. This amazing feature grabs the customer’s attraction and this was the fast moving mobile in the European market.

Nokia C1 Plus Price

Nokia C1 Plus is priced at EUR 69 it is to be roughly at Rs. 6,200 for the sole of 1GB + 16GB storage model. It is now offering in blue and red color options and it will be available for purchase in all European market from this month. There is not the exact sale date. Nokia that has not shared their phone yet and they will be share the official releasing in India.

Nokia C1 Plus Features

Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 that is a Go edition with the basic specifications and along with the 4G connectivity. Nokia C1 Plus is now offering in two color options and along with a single RAM and storage configuration. It has thick bezels all it is around with the display with a huge chain and forehead for the following. The customer will get a single camera on the front and in the back. Nokia C1 Plus is claimed by the company to deliver all day battery life and along with the latest OS features.

Also Read- Xiaomi Will Now Use Electrochromic Technology In Smart Phones