Xiaomi Will Now Use Electrochromic Technology In Smart Phones

In this year of January, The OPPO has announced the Concept called one smart phone which is equipped with a rear glass panel that was with electrochromic technology in order to hide the rear cameras. In the Reno 5 Pro+ the 5G which was launched recently with an electrochromic technology with the rear panel. There were indications with the technology that has to become a new trend in the mobile phone circle with in next year.

Electrochromic technology is premiered

According to the noted of tipster Digital Chat Station the electrochromic technology which is premiered on the Concept of one and it is going to commercial with the Reno 5 Pro + it will be in use for many phones within next year. The source tips of the mobile phone were manufacturers such a brand mobile Xiaomi, Meizu, Vivo and Nubia as it working on the smart phones that will be used in electrochromic technology.

Customize the color for the back cover

The testing using this technology has reportedly started. Electrochromic technology is used in an invisible of alloy called tungsten oxide. When the tungsten oxide is applied to the glass of the surface that can be conduct with the electricity and the passed charge that can be change with the composition of the glass molecules that thereby the generating with a variety of gorgeous colors. This technology allows the users to customize the color of their own back cover of their mobile phone and that can prompt by the user.

The different application with these scenarios

They can be change the color of the back cover according to the different application with these scenarios for the functions such as incoming calls, message notifications or health care process. It is the worth mentioning by the principle of the electrochromic technology which is complicated with its minimal impact on the battery power in the mobile phones.

The panel which is monitored

On the OnePlus the electrochromic has rear the panel which is monitored by the consumer who has only 2 to 3mAh of battery power within one hour. At present the electrochromic technology that has been widely used in buildings, airplanes and automotive glass. It can be believed with this technology that will become one of the selling points of various mobile phone manufacturers in future year.

Also Read- Ulefone Armor 10 Launch Date, Price And Features