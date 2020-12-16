Wed. Dec 16th, 2020
TECH

Vivo is about to launch Vivo iQOO 7 also known as V2049A with 120W charger at 3C, Specs and Features

Bymanmohan

Dec 16, 2020 , , , ,
iQOO 7

Vivo has been expanding its business. One of its range is iQOO series. Recently in August the company has revealed the new generation of the iQOO series which was iQOO 5. This range of Vivo iQOO has given amazing devices in the market. Again the company is about to launch one of its new gadget which is Vivo iQOO 7 which is also known as V2049A. For those who don’t know about iQOO this is the gaming sub series of the Vivo. This amazing series has almost the flagship devices. Although Vivo itself is an amazing brand which is best known for its camera configurations in the devices. Vivo’s loyalty towards its consumers is one of the biggest reason which people are attracted towards it. This Vivo iQOO 7 is something which is called the mysterious mobile phone. Ans this time a tipster has revealed some of its specifications. Let’s have a look over it.

iQOO 7Vivo iQOO 7 specs and other details

  1. This amazing device was seen in the database of the 3C authority of China
  2. This will be the 5G connectivity device
  3. This has been spotted with a charger which has model number of V12060LOCO-CN.
  4. It’s charger has charging supports rate as 9V/2A, 11V/2A, 11V/3A, 20V/5A, and 20V/6A.
  5. This device by Vivo will have 120W fast charging
  6. This device could be powered by Snapdragon 888 mobile platform
  7. This device is likely to have a flat screen
  8. It will have larger battery which will have life for 4500 mAh and it will be non removable.
  9. The device will have triple rear camera with configuration as 50 megapxiel primary camera, 13 megapixel, 13 megapixel ultrawide camera
  10. The device will have 16 megapixel front camera
  11. It will arrive with iQOO UI/ Origin OS
  12. It will run on Android 11 Operating System
  13. The device will also have fingerprint sensor
  14. It will have AMOLED display type

The device will be available in the early 2021. As most of the specifications of this new flagship device could be similar to that with the iQOO 5 Pro. But untill the company will give information about the company these are just the expected features and specifications of the flagship device. It will surely be loved by the users.

ALSO READ: Huawei is all set to introduce Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro on December 23, 2020. Specs and

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

Related Post

TECH

Huawei is all set to introduce Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro on December 23, 2020. Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Vivo X60 will have the triple rear camera and Vivo X60 Pro will have quad camera setups at the back of the device, Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV launched in India with 4 microphones which helps in multi dimensional voice recognition, Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

TECH

Vivo is about to launch Vivo iQOO 7 also known as V2049A with 120W charger at 3C, Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Huawei is all set to introduce Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro on December 23, 2020. Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Vivo X60 will have the triple rear camera and Vivo X60 Pro will have quad camera setups at the back of the device, Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV launched in India with 4 microphones which helps in multi dimensional voice recognition, Specs and Features

Dec 16, 2020 manmohan