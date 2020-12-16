Huawei is all set to introduce Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro on December 23, 2020. Specs and Features

Huawei is one the most renowned company. Due to its amazing devices the company is growing at a very fast rate. It has been launching amazing devices with commendable features and specifications which has attracted number of consumers towards. This time the company is all set to introduce a new generation of smartphones in the market. These smartphones are Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro. Although there are some Specifications which have been leaked by the these devices. But the main among them is the camera configuration. One of the famous tipster has given a detailed look of the configurations of the camera. These devices are expected to available in the market on December 23, 2020. In the leak the famous tipster has given information about the front and the rear design of the camera. And these are amazing. So now let’s have detailed look over the camera configurations.

Nova 8 Series camera specs

According to the famous tipster it is believed that both Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will have similar camera setup The configuration of the camera will be kind of, it will have 48 megapixel main camera Another camera will be of 8 megapixel lens And the devices will have two 2 megapixel camera These 2 megapxiel camera will be for macro shots, and even for the depth effects In the camera setup there will LED flash unit could also be seen.

Huawei Nova 8 Series specs and features

There are just the expected specifications and features of the series. As the company has not given any such information yet. Let’s have a look over it:

Let’s see first about Nova 8 Pro:

The device will be powered by Kirin 985 SoC It will support dual SIM The device will offer 5G connectivity to the users It will have 120 Hz curved screen It will have battery which charge at up to 66W

Let’s see about Nova 8:

The device will have 7.64 mm thin glass It will also have 3D Double curved glass design It will be available with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

The specifications of the camera and other features of the device are amazing. We can say that the consumers will surely love these amazing gadgets.

ALSO READ: Vivo X60 will have the triple rear camera and Vivo X60 Pro will have quad camera setups at