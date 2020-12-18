Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds launched

Zebronics is an Indian company which deals in audio, IT, gaming peripherals, mobile accessories, healthcare, and many more products. The main of the company is to provide the products with amazing design and compatible products. However, somewhere the company has achieved it’s goal. It has numerous consumers around the globe. The device which are made by Zebronics has amazing features and specifications and even the devices are easy on pocket. It always produces gadgets which are affordable to almost everyone. It’s devices are based on excellence, quality, and reliability. Recently the company has launched earbuds which were liked by most of the people around the globe. And this has motivated the company to manufacture something interesting. To do so it has launched the new Zeb- Sound Bomb Q Pro earbuds. These are the wireless earbuds. The earbuds are of mid range and they are manufactured while keeping in mind the excellence, reliability and quality of the gadget. Let’s have look on its specifications.

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro TWS Earbuds specifications

These are sleek and lightweight

It has matte finish and has amazing design

These are round shaped earbuds

These are sung fit which stays fit on the ear

These earbuds has touch controls options for the volume or accessing the voice assistant

You can even control the calls with a touch gesture

These are waterproof earbuds which has an IPX7 rating.

It offers active noise cancellation

The device can be wore during the heavy workout or even in rains

It offers Qualcomm aptX which gives high quality audio streaming

The battery capacity of this device can lasts about 35 hours of playback with the charging case

But without charging case it offers 6-8 hours usage

As the name suggests these can be charged wirelessly

While using them with case you need to use Type C cable which is even provided by the company.

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro Price

The device costs for Rs 3799. However, this is the discounted price of the earbuds. For those who want to purchase this amazing sound device they can purchase it from Filpkart. This discount rate has been started from December 18, so just now grab them.

