LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor with 4K Resolution Launced in India

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor

LG is one of the most trusted company by the people. Due to its amazing device it is been loved by people around the globe. It is a company which has wide range and even wide variety of gadgets. The company has been dealing in smartphones, televisions, home appliances. Now it has expanded its range to the gaming monitors. One such gaming monitor of LG has been launched by company in India. This gaming monitor is amazing launch for the gamers. As LG is the renowned brand and dor the gamers when such amazing companies bring devices this is cherry over the cake for them. This gaming monitor by the company is a part of the company’s Ultra Gear series. This series has shown tremendous results around the globe. Now it’s time of the Indian gamers to experience this amazing gadget. Let’s look at the specifications of this gadget.

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitorLG gaming monitor Specs

  1. The newly launched gaming laptop has an model of Ultra Gear 27GN950
  2. It has 27 inche display
  3. The monitor has 144 Hz refresh rate
  4. It has 1ms GtG response time
  5. The device has 16:9 aspect ratio
  6. It has UHD 4K resolution
  7. The device has resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels
  8. It has four side borderless display
  9. The device has V wing shaped adjustable stant
  10. The stand of the monitor han an flexible design
  11. The monitor has an amazing specifications which is suitable with the environment and gaming style
  12. It offers colour gamut of DCI-P3 98%
  13. It has peak brightness of 400 nits
  14. It has contrast ratio of 1000:1
  15. It monitor has an viewing angle of 178°
  16. It has dynamic action sync technology
  17. It also has VESA display  stream compression technology
  18. It has capacity to cover 10bit color by single display port connection
  19. It also features Nano IPS technology which supports high fidelity color
  20. It has sharp details and high contrast
  21. This monitor offers faster gaming experience
  22. It has two HDMI ports which are display port and USB port
  23. It also has two USB downstream ports which offers seamless connectivity

The gaming monitor seems to be a blessing for the gamers in India. This helps in the smooth functioning of the games.

Also Read- Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds launched

By manmohan

