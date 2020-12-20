Samsung about to release a tablet with triple folding ability and a transparent display, Read to know more

Samsung about to release a tablet with triple folding ability and a transparent display. To know about other thrilling gadgets it’s working on, keep scrolling South Korea is that part of the world which is slowly making its way through success. It’s economy is growing by the day. Every move of the nation right from policies they make, to the start ups they think of are helping the country to make its mark in the world. Samsung is a big successful outcome of the efforts the nation has put. Samsung is known worldwide for its products like smartphones, apparels, electronics appliances and medical appliances. The list is long. This company has lived up to expectations and there’s no end to be seen. Every season Samsung launches a new product. The quality of the devices they make is not something you can joke about. The use of world class technology in their smartphones and appliances have brought them loyal customers and name.

Triple folding tablet in 2021

Now Samsung has come up with yet another breakthrough innovation. They will be launching a tablet which will feature triple folds and a transparent display. As per reports and speculations doing rounds, the device might be launched sometime in 2021.

Schedule for Launching new gadgets next year

January 14, 2021- Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite

Samsung’s triple fold tablet will have two hinges separating three elements.

(Sc)rollable

If the enthusiasm surrounding this device was not enough, release of other devices is also hitting “what’s happening around you” section of your news column. According to reports, Samsung is also going to introduce its scrollable and rollable devices in less than two years. If this is true, the customers have a lot to look forward to and start saving for some thrilling devices.