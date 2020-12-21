Ralemo Pre 5 is now available in new edition of fabric version in gray color, Know Specs and Features

Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Company Ltd is located in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. This company deals in computer peripherals. The company has been manufacturing a wide range of computer peripherals for its consumers. The company deals in keyboards, mice, and wireless chargers. However, the devices which the company produces has a great variety of features and specifications. Also the gadgets do not cost too much for the buyer. Recently the company has announced a new device which is a keyboard in China. Now this keyboard gets a new update. The Ralemo Pre 5 is now be available in new edition of fabric version. This fabric version seems to be an exciting edition for the users and this is the reason it will attract numerous consumers towards it. The earlier version was made up of polycarbonate body which generally can be seen in various keyboards. Now let’s have a detailed look over this new version of the keyboard.

Ralemo Pre 5 fabric Version

This keyboard will be available only in a single color which is gray It has multi device which has round keys and six backlight models It also offers four brightness adjustment levels It is available in four different modes It has Bluetooth 3.0, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, and wired USB Type-C port It can run on both Windows and MacOS This new keyboard can be connected to the five devices at a single time Also there is no such dedicated number pad instead it has multimedia shortcuts When it comes to the battery capacity which is amazing. It offers 4000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery. This battery supports fast charging as it takes only four hours to get charge completely which could last up to 13 days in a single charge.

Rapoo Ralemo Pre 5 Price and Availability

However, the company has just gave the introduction of this fabrics version of the keyboard. There is no such information about the availability of this keyboard. When it comes to the price it will be available for Yuan 599 which is roughly estimated as $92 and Yuan 100 which is roughly estimated as $15 as it is more than the standard version of the keyboard. Also the will be only available for the Chinese market.

