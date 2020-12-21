LG announced a Rollable smartphone for the users with 7.4 inch rollable displays, Know Specs and Features

LG is one of the most amazing company. This has been loved by the consumers around the globe since many years. As when LG comes in mind while purchasing television, mobile phone, or some other devices then it automatically reflects that we will get an amazing quality gadget. LG has loyalty towards its consumers which is the reason it is loved worldwide. Recently the company has announced a rollable smartphone for the users. Recently a famous tipster has revealed the launch details and price of this amazing rollable device. We have thought while seeing it features as it won’t be a cheap smartphone and we were correct. It was first spotted in South Korea’s internet database. This is the second phone under LG’s explorer project. It has a unique design and as it name suggests it will be rollable mobile phone.

LG Rollable smartphone price and launch date

As we have said the mobile phone is not pocket friendly as it will be available for $2,359 which is estimated as Rs. 1,73,400. It is a huge price but the design, specifications, and features are amazing. The device will be available around June 2021. But exact launched date of the device is not known yet. Now let’s have a look over its specifications and features.

LG Rollable smartphone features and Specs

The device will be available with 7.4 inch rollable displays It has 2428 × 1080 pixels resolution The device has 20:9 aspect ratio It has screen resolution of 2428 × 1366 pixels which has aspect ratio of 16:9 during video mode While in the productivity mode the device offers 2428 × 1600 pixels resolution with 3:2 aspect ratio It will be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC which is not available in any of the devices yet. It will be soon available in various devices by 2021. The device will be coupled with 16 GB RAM When it comes to battery the device offers 4200 mAh battery life when it was seen in South Korea’s internet database it has model to be LM-R910N and unlocked model OMD-LM-R910N.

As according to the various information there will be possibility that LG Rollable and LG Slide will be two different phones that the company will launch. Thus if the rollable and slide both are in production then both the device will be surely lived by the users.

