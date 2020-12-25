Ulefone Armor 10 5G specifications, Features And Price in India

Ulefone Armor is the rugged mobile phone. As we all know that rugged smartphones have grown at a very fast rate around the globe. However, in this 5G technological world various companies tries to manufacture 5G smartphones. Here not rugged mobile phones are in the line to manufacture 5G smartphones in the market. You do not need to Pay too much attention on the rugged devices as they do not require too much care. This is the main attraction of the rugged smartphones. There are various companies which produces rugged smartphones such as Blackview, Ulefone, and Doogee. These companies manufacturers amazing devices with fantastic features ans specifications. The new device by Ulefone has high quality and will be available at an affordable price in India. Let’s have a look over the specifications, features, and price of the new Ulefone Armor 10 5G.

Ulefone Armor 10 5G Price and Availability in India

The device will be available at Rs 55,000. However, if someone wants to purchase this device they need to grab it from Amazon. As the device is not available in any other online stores in the market.

Ulefone Armor 10 5G specifications

This device is Power by Media Tek Dimensity 800 MT6873V The device has a display of 6.67 inch The device has dimensions of 6.95 × 3.26 × 0.57 inch It weighs for 328 grams The device is water resistant up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meters. It offers IP68 and IP69K features The device has 8 number of cores It has 2GHz CPU with architecture of 64 bit It has graphics of Mali-G57 MC4 The device runs on Android V10 (Q) It is equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. However, the memory can also be expanded using micro SD card up to 2TB hybrid slot The device has a display size of 6.67 inch It has 1080× 2400 pixel resolutions The display type of the device is of IPS LCD, Oleophobic coating The device has aspect ratio of 20:9 It has capacitive touchscreen and 16M color reproduction The device has 73,5% screen to body percentage The screen has 395 ppi pixel density It has quad camera with configurations as 64 megapixel front view lens, 8 megapixel wide angle camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide lens, and 2 megapixel depth camera. The from camera of the device is of 16 megapixel The device has 5800 mAh battery capacity with 15W fast charging.

