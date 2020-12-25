Fri. Dec 25th, 2020
Ulefone Armor 10 5G specifications, Features And Price in India

Ulefone Armor 10 5G

Ulefone Armor is the rugged mobile phone. As we all know that rugged smartphones have grown at a very fast rate around the globe. However, in this 5G technological world various companies tries to manufacture 5G smartphones. Here not rugged mobile phones are in the line to manufacture 5G smartphones in the market. You do not need to Pay too much attention on the rugged devices as they do not require too much care. This is the main attraction of the rugged smartphones. There are various companies which produces rugged smartphones such as Blackview, Ulefone, and Doogee. These companies manufacturers amazing devices with fantastic features ans specifications. The new device by Ulefone has high quality and will be available at an affordable price in India. Let’s have a look over the specifications, features, and price of the  new Ulefone Armor 10 5G.

Ulefone Armor 10 5G Price and Availability in India

The device will be available at Rs 55,000. However, if someone wants to purchase this device they need to grab it from Amazon. As the device is not available in any other online stores in the market.

Ulefone Armor 10 5G specifications

  1. This device is Power by Media Tek Dimensity 800 MT6873V
  2. The device has a display of 6.67 inch
  3. The device has dimensions of 6.95 × 3.26 × 0.57 inch
  4. It weighs for 328 grams
  5. The device is water resistant up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meters.
  6. It offers IP68 and IP69K features
  7. The device has 8 number of cores
  8. It has 2GHz CPU with architecture of 64 bit
  9. It has graphics of Mali-G57 MC4
  10. The device runs on Android V10 (Q)
  11. It is equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. However, the memory can also be expanded using micro SD card up to 2TB hybrid slot
  12. The device has a display size of 6.67 inch
  13. It has 1080× 2400 pixel resolutions
  14. The display type of the device is of IPS LCD, Oleophobic coating
  15. The device has aspect ratio of 20:9
  16. It has capacitive touchscreen and 16M color reproduction
  17. The device has 73,5% screen to body percentage
  18. The screen has 395 ppi pixel density
  19. It has quad camera with configurations as 64 megapixel front view lens, 8 megapixel wide angle camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide lens, and 2 megapixel depth camera.
  20. The from camera of the device is of 16 megapixel
  21. The device has 5800 mAh battery capacity with 15W fast charging.

