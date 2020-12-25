Mi Notebook Pro model with Intel’s 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor

Xiaomi Mi is one of the fastest growing company around the globe. The devices are have amazing features and specifications as they attract numerous consumers towards it. Mi devices are also not so costly as it could be afforded by lots of people. Not only in the smartphones the company has expanded and diversified it’s line in various other devices as well. Now Mi has announced a new device for its consumers. This device is Mi Notebook Pro model. Recently the company has launched Mi Notebook Pro 15 which was powered by Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake processor. And now this new device will surely have successor of Intel processor. However, Mi gave information as this new model will comes with Intel 11 th Gen CPU and AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H CPU variants. Not let’s have a look over the specifications and features of the two variants by Mi.

Mi Notebook Pro 2021 Intel

This includes the two variants of Intel Core Processor. Let’s have a look over the first one:-

The model which will be powered by Intel 11th Gen CPU is named as Mi Notebook Pro 2021. But this gadget was benchmarked as TIMI laptop. This is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i7- 11370H processor. It has 4 cores, 8 threads, and a 12 MB L3 cache. The device has a base frequency which is clocked at 3.30 GHz The maximum frequency of the device is 4.78 GHz. The device will run on Windows 10 When the device was benchmarked it scored 1572 point in the single core test In the multi core test it scored 5065 points The device has 16 GB of RAM

Now let’s have a look on the second variant of the Intel Core Processor:-

This device has Intel’s 11th Gen i5- 11300H processor It has base frequency of 3.11 GHz The maximum frequency of this device is 4.38 GHz It has L3 cache which is smaller at 8 MB It has scored 1436 points in single core score In multi core score it has scored 4912 points. The device has 16 GB of RAM.

Mi Notebook Pro 2021 Ryzen AMD

This model will be powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H version It has 6 cores and 12 threads The model has a minimum base frequency of 3.30 GHz The maximum base frequency of the device is 4.24 GHz. This device will be featured by 16 GB RAM It has L3 cache of 16 MB The model is slightly thinner and lighter as compared to the other models. It also has full size backlit keyboard, SSD storage, and NIVIDIA GPUs.

Xiamoi Notebook Price

The AMD version could cost more than the Intel version. However, the exact price is not revealed yet by the company.

Also Read- Xiaomi opened its biggest Mi Store in Focal and Eastern Europe while noticing