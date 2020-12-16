Xiaomi is one of the most amazing company. It has been dealing in wide range of smartphones, televisions, and some other home appliances. However, Xiaomi’s products are amazing to use. The features and specifications of the Xiaomi’s device are amazing. It’s loyalty towards its consumers is the biggest reason why the company has become most growing company around the globe. This time Xiaomi has a device for the Indian market. It has launched Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV in India. Earlier this television was launched in the Chinese market as most of things first launch in China. Although there is no such information about the model of this amazing television. As the company has not confirmed abut the exact model. But it is expected to be Mi TV 5 Pro which was launched in 2019 in China. This television has specifications which could take the place of various other companies’ televisions such as Samsung, TCL, and many more. The company has announced that they will livestream this launch of television. Now let’s have detailed information about the specifications and features of this television.

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4k TV specs

For the Indian market specifications of this television is not revealed yet. But there are some expectations about the device. There expectations are:-

It could have 64 Media Tek SoC As by its name it will have QLED display It could also have HDR support This television will run on Android along with PatchWall launcher The device is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage It will also have OLED Quantum Dot screen This could delivers up to 108% NTSC color gamut. There could be two 8W four unit speakers It will also have 4 microphones which helps in multi dimensional voice recognition

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV Price

When the Device was launched in China it costs for CNY 3699 so according to that it could be available for Rs 41,600 in India. But the actual price for the Indian market is not revealed yet. But the device will have 3 variants which will be 55 inch, 65 inch, and 75 inch models. So the price could also vary according to the sizes, and the other features of the smart TV.

