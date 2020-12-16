Vivo is one such companies in the market which is always known for its best camera. Vivo device are always loved by this generation of selfie lovers. The company also has amazing features and specifications which has attracted number consumers towards it. This time the company has a new gadget which is Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. Both the these gadgets has amazing Specifications. It will be available in the markets soon. Recently a reliable tipster has informed about the camera configurations of these amazing devices. The company has previously announced that they are about to launch this gadget in December 2020. Vivo cameras are always amazing and it’s configurations are commendable. So this time also the Vivo lovers must have some high expectations for their new gadget. Now let’s have a detailed look over the camera specifications of the device.

Vivo X60 camera specs and other features

The device will have the triple rear camera It will have 48 megapxiel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture The second camera of the device will be of 13 megapxiel super wide lens The third camera of the device will be of 13 megapxiel portrait camera The device will be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset. It will have 120 Hz refresh rate and also provides 33W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro camera specs and features

This device will have quad camera setups at the back of the device First camera of the gadget will be of 48 megapixel main camera The second camera have configuration as 13 megapixel super wide lens The third camera has 13 megapixel portrait sensor The fourth camera will have 8 megapixel periscope zoom lens that brings support for 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom The device will be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset. It will have 120 Hz refresh rate and also provides 33W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro + camera specs and other features

This device is expected to have an L shaped camera setup The device will have the centered punch hole like the other devices of X60 series There is no such proper information about the camera configurations of this device It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor It will have 120 Hz refresh rate and also provides 33W fast charging.

These Devices are expected to launch in China on December 28, 2020.

