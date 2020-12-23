Xiaomi Mi 10i about to launch in India and will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera, Know Specs and Features

Xiaomi is one of the most renowned companies around the globe. Its smartphones are loved by the users. The company never fails to provide gadgets with amazing specifications and quality. Xiaomi again has a new device for its users in the market. The company is about to launch Mi 10i in India. However, 2021 seems to be a great year for new gadgets. There are various other companies as well who are planning to launch its amazing devices in the market. Xiaomi has revealed the information about the launch of Mi 10 in a teaser. Although the company did not mention the name of the gadget it has revealed one of the most amazing specifications of the device. As the new gadget will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera. But according to the various tipsters, it was expected that this device will be Mi 10i. Let’s have a detailed look over the specifications of the Mi 10i.

Xiaomi Mi 10i launch date

Xiamoi Mi 10i will launch in India on January 5, 2021. The device is also expected to be launched as Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G or Mi 10i it is not known yet. But when the device was launched in China The Redmi Note 9 Pro had a different version for the China.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Price

This new device by Xiamoi is expected to be around Rs 20,000. However, the exact price of the device is not known yet. But soon the company will reveal all its details.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specs

This device will offer 5G connectivity It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset It will feature a 120 Hz IPS LCD display The display will have the 1080p resolution It has a premium design When it comes to the battery. It offers a 5820 mAh battery which could allow the user to use the device for a long. Not only this it also offers a 33W fast charging system. Its main attraction is the camera which will be 108 megapixel. However, it will feature quad cameras

The device has amazing specifications. However, these are just the expected ones. The company has not revealed much information about the price and the specifications of the device. So we need to wait for the exact price and specifications.

