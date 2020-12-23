Huawei Nova 8 about to launch 3800 mAh battery capacity, Know about Specs and Features

Huawei is one of the most amazing companies. The company is about to launch its new device in the market. But as it announces its devices its specifications got leaked even before the announcement of the device. This device was Huawei Nova 8. However, not only some specifications but the full specifications of the model have been leaked. The company will announce this device around 2:30 PM in China. In the announcement, the company will reveal the information about two mobile phones which were Huawei Nova 8 and Huawei Nova 8 Pro. Although the company has already revealed the design of the device in the market. One more interesting thing that happened was before the announcement Nova 8 has been listed in the product library of China Telecom. So now let’s have a look over the full specifications of the Huawei Nova 8.

Huawei Nova 8 specs

The model number of the device which will launch is ANG-AN00. The device will be available in two variants 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The other version will be 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. There is no such option to expand the memory using a micro SD card. The device has a glass and polycarbonate body It measures 160.12 × 75.1 × 7.74 mm It weighs 169 grams The device will be 6.5 inch OLED screen It features a centered punch-hole design The edges of the device are curved The screen features Full HD+ resolution. It features 1080 × 2409 pixels For the security of the device, it features screen mounted fingerprint sensor When it comes to the camera. It device features a quad camera with specifications of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2 megapixel, and a 2-megapixel camera. The front camera of the device is 32 megapixel The device is based on EMUI 11 Android 10 operating system. The device will be powered by Kirin 985 chipset. The device has a 3800 mAh battery capacity. Not only this it also features 66W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 8 Price and launch date

However, the company has not revealed the exact date for the launch of this amazing device. The price of the device will start from 3,000 Yuan which is roughly estimated at $458. But the actual price is also not yet.

