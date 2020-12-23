OnePlus to launch a Special Edition of OnePlus Nord in 2021

OnePlus took remarkable steps this year to become a mainstream smartphone maker by introducing the Nord series in July. The original device was marked as a premium mid-range phone and started a new line of mid-tier phones from the Company. According to rumors, the company is gearing up for the release of a new phone, OnePlus Nord SE next year. However, the phone might not be what we are expecting.

What’s new about this phone?

The customers expecting a new upgrade like Snapdragon775G will be disappointed because Nord SE is rumored to be a new variant to the Nord lineup with only aesthetic changes. OnePlus is set to collaborate with the graphic designer Joshua Vides to focus on design and changes such as a custom wallpaper and a unique rear panel design. This LA-based artist is famous for creating monochromatic hand-drawn designs of everyday objects and has collaborated with the luxury fashion brand Fendi. At the moment, OnePlus has not confirmed anything about this smartphone.

Specifications

The OnePlus Nord SE claims to be the original Nord with only slight tweaks in the design. Hence, we can expect the smartphone to have the same specifications. It should come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and aspect ratio of 20:9. The Nord that was launched in July 2020 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Soc, with an Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM.

Just like the Original Nord, the SE should pack a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. OnePlus is best known for offering a premium camera experience with a dual selfie setup which includes a 32-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. Apart from these, we can expect SE to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type C port. Concerning the battery, SE should pack a 4115mAh battery that supports the Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

When will it be launch?

While the 2 new phones of the Nord line, N10 and N100 are yet to be made available in India, reports suggest that Nord SE will be launched in the country before them. Reports also suggest that this phone will hit the markets soon after the release OnePlus 9, which is expected to go official in March 2021.

