Xiaomi, through a Weibo Mi 11 will include the most recent Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™. On the you review, this move up to the Gorilla® Glass 6 back in July. As Xiaomi says, Victus has 2x improved scratch opposition than the archetype.

Xiaomi says that the new-gen glass has 1.5x better drop opposition

Decisively, it the is dropped on surfaces up to 2m. Additionally, it’s scratch opposition is up to multiple times in a way that is better than the other aluminosilicate glasses on the lookout. Told, shared a video on Weibo which shows that Gorilla Glass Victus can withstand pressure from a 100kg weight. Anyway, that is by the Mi 11 will get. Xiaomi Mi 11 lead cell phone prodded.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is forming out to be one of leaders of 2021 even before the year. We are only under three days from the world’s first Snapdragon 888 cell phone. photography, uphold Wi-Fi 6 norm, Slam up to 12GB.

Released live have a 108MP squircle design, and run MIUI 12.Android 11 out

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will make a big appearance on December 28 in China, and in front of prodding its presentation highlights. According by Xiaomi on Weibo, the Mi 11 will accompany Corning Gorilla Glass would improve its drop and scratch opposition. Close by the new Gorilla Glass, the Mi 11 to accompany an all-new is supposed to screen. The Chinese cell phone producer share more new.

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus was first presented in June this year and is right the Samsung System Note 20 Ultra. According to Corning, the Gorilla Glass onto hard, harsh surfaces from up to 2 meters. Moreover, the Gorilla Glass Victus is supposed to be multiple times in a way that is better than serious aluminosilicate material. the Xiaomi Mi be the second new glass insurance. To review, both Mi 10 and Mi Glass 5 insurance on the front.

Xiaomi that the Mi 11 will accompany the new. Its fellow benefactor and President Lei the presentation could be the the business to date. of the new presentation tech. Recently, vanilla Mi 11’s Geekbench scores that than the scores accomplished by Mi 10. The pack the lead Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

With the Xiaomi Mi AMOLED show with 120Hz a triple back. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a , a 13-megapixel super wide-point shooter, and a 5-megapixel fax camera. Then again, the tipped to pack a , joined by a 48-megapixel super wide-point shooter and a 48-megapixel fax shooter. Recently, who passes by the name Advanced Visit Station showed that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Star would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, individually. Both the cell phones are supposed to help up to 55W quick.

Also Read-Mi Notebook Pro model with Intel’s 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor