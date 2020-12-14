Ulefone Armor 10 Launch Date, Price And Features

Ulefone Armor 10 was recently launched and it has already been a great sale for quite long days. The people who are a great lover of rugged smart phones and also a follower of this new device there’s might be good news for you. According to the recently released of smart phones this is expect to be fast and fast delivery. The company has also launched a new video about the features on YouTube. In that they shared the production process of the factory so that the users are relieved.

Date of launching the Ulefone Armor 10

The company has officially launcher the product in December, at present in is has made a hot sale in the rugged smart phones. So the productions of the phones were increasing. The main specifications of the Mediatek CPU with the Dimensity 800, 128GB storage and 8 GB RAM. The Ulefone Armor 10 5G release date is 7, December, 2020. The Samsung GW1 rear camera with a 64Mp sensor it takes a pictures and it will be at the 20Mp front camera is designed for selfies camera.

Ulefone Armor 10 Features

It was specified with the Android 10.0 Os. The resolution was 64 Mp the model with 64 Mp Camera. The Flash was with a Dual LED flash and along with a selfie camera. The nano SIM card can be used. The battery capacity used was 5800mAh this can be used for 3 to 4 days, Rear quad camera, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens and along with that 2MP depth sensor to help click decent pictures.

Price of Ulefone Armor 10

Ulefone Armor 10 5G is now at sale on Banggood and it can be purchased for $399.99. The price was reasonable when it is compared to other 5g rugged smart phones which are in the market. The first 700 buyers also stand with a chance to win an additional $40 smart watch of Ulefone Watch for free. This deal is only for a limited period of time.

It supports contactless payments with NFC through online payment mode. It will officially go on sale from December 7 as per discussed price of $399 through Banggood. The first 200 buyers had got Ulefone Watch for free. You can visit Ulefone official website to know more knowledge more about the device.

